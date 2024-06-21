Oakland police boost presence, close streets at Lakefest after Juneteenth shootings

At least 15 people shot at Oakland sideshow on Juneteenth

Oakland police say they will increase their presence and close streets around Lake Merritt on Saturday for Lakefest in the wake of shootings at Wednesday's Juneteenth festivities that left 15 people wounded.

"The Oakland Police Department will have a higher presence of officers, traffic posts, and enforcement around Lake Merritt tomorrow, in support of the Lakefest Oakland event," spokesman Paul Chambers said in a press release Friday.

The all-day, family-friendly event along the Lake Merritt shoreline starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. Last year, the event drew over 20,000 attendees. More information is available at the Lakefest website.

The department also announced it will close six roads around the park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The shootings on Wednesday followed fights that broke out after stunt driving, known as a sideshow, took over intersections.

During the sideshow, someone walked across the hood of a vehicle, which lead to multiple people exiting the car and "violently attacking" the person, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Thursday.

Police said 16 people ended up in the hospital -- with 15 suffering gunshot wounds -- and one person was arrested following the outbreak of violence.

Multiple fights broke out along Grand Avenue between Euclid and Bellevue avenues. Those streets are among those being closed by police on Saturday:

-- Bellevue Avenue from Grand Avenue to Perkins St (Lakefest location)

-- Perkin Avenue from Grand Avenue to Bellevue Avenue

-- Ellita Avenue from Grand Avenue to Bellevue Avenue

--Staten Avenue from Grand Avenue to Bellevue Avenue

-- Bellevue Avenue from Perkins Street to Grand Avenue

-- El Embarcadero from Grand Avenue to Lakeshore Avenue

Some police officers were assaulted in Wednesday's violence. The Oakland Police Officers Association blamed it on understaffing in the department.

Mitchell and Deputy Chief James Beere said there were 100 officers on patrol Wednesday night, 30 of which were at the lake.