Oakland police say 6th person injured by celebratory gunfire during A's post-game fireworks

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday said a sixth victim has contacted them about being injured in connection with the A's post-game July 4th fireworks celebration at RingCentral Coliseum.

Police had previously announced that bullet fragments from celebratory gunfire had struck and injured five people who were at the stadium for the Fourth of July fireworks show that followed the A's game.

Officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark after the fireworks show. During the investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appeared to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.

A fourth victim later walked into a hospital suffering similar injuries. All four victims are expected to survive. Oakland police announced Tuesday afternoon that an additional fifth victim contacted the department on Tuesday. All victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oakland Police Department Twitter account posted about the new victim getting in touch with authorities Thursday.

A sixth person has contacted OPD regarding their injuries they said occurred during the A’s post game fireworks on Monday. pic.twitter.com/UBx5TakjuY — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 7, 2022

The injuries from celebratory gunfire were just one of a number of incidents involving gun violence during the holiday.

A three-year-old boy was in critical but stable condition after being shot while sitting in a car Monday night in East Oakland. It was one of multiple shootings and homicides being investigated by police.

The young boy was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Monday evening in front of an apartment complex on 26th Avenue near 25th street, Oakland police said Tuesday.

Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong told media during a press conference Tuesday that responding officers may have saved the boy's life by driving him to the hospital themselves.

Oakland authorities additionally confirmed there were three additional homicides over the holiday weekend. Armstrong revealed that one of the homicides happened Monday night when a man was found shot dead inside of a car along Dowling Street at about 11:30 p.m.

The chief said shooters used three handguns to unload more than 100 rounds at the scene.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.