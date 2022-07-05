Four injured by celebratory gunfire at Oakland Coliseum after fireworks show at A's game

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Gunfire struck four people inside RingCentral Coliseum Monday night during a Fourth of July fireworks show, according to police.

After the fireworks show held following the Oakland A's game, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appeared to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.

A fourth victim later walked into a hospital suffering similar injuries. All four victims are expected to survive.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.