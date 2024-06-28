Oakland PD searching for suspects in 3 separate shootings

Oakland police are investigating three separate shootings that left three people dead on Monday and Tuesday.

In the first shooting, officers were sent to the 5800 block of Coliseum Way in East Oakland at about 4:45 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a person lying down in the street.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the roadway a few blocks away suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The second shooting happened a little after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of International Boulevard in East Oakland.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

Soon, however, the department was notified that a person with at least one gunshot wound had been dropped off at a local hospital, where they died, according to police.

Officers were able to connect that victim, whose name wasn't released, to the shooting on International Boulevard, police said.

The third victim was shot at least once while on the 2700 block of 73rd Avenue in the city's Eastmont neighborhood a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency medical personnel took the victim, whose name wasn't released, to the hospital, where they died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or call the departments tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Anyone with videos or photos that could help with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.