California parole agent shot dead in Oakland; suspect sought

Watch: Scene of fatal shooting at state parole offices in Oakland

A California state parole agent was shot and killed in Oakland on Thursday, and a search was underway for a suspect, a law enforcement source told CBS News Bay Area.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building at the corner of Edgewater Drive and Pardee Lane in East Oakland, just across Interstate Highway 880 from the Oakland Coliseum.

View above the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole offices on Edgewater Drive in Oakland following a shooting, July 17, 2025. KPIX

A large contingent of police and SWAT officers was later seen in an apparent standoff situation outside a building on Bancroft Avenue between 66th Avenue and Havenscourt Boulevard.

Police began clearing the area at around 3 p.m., and there was no indication of anyone being arrested or otherwise contacted.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.