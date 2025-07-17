California parole agent shot dead in Oakland; suspect sought
A California state parole agent was shot and killed in Oakland on Thursday, and a search was underway for a suspect, a law enforcement source told CBS News Bay Area.
The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building at the corner of Edgewater Drive and Pardee Lane in East Oakland, just across Interstate Highway 880 from the Oakland Coliseum.
A large contingent of police and SWAT officers was later seen in an apparent standoff situation outside a building on Bancroft Avenue between 66th Avenue and Havenscourt Boulevard.
Police began clearing the area at around 3 p.m., and there was no indication of anyone being arrested or otherwise contacted.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.