Oakland mother pushes for students to cross picket line to end teachers strike sooner

OAKLAND -- One Oakland mother claims students have been out of school long enough and is leading a grassroots push to end the teachers strike.

Illegal sideshows in Keta Brown's East Oakland neighborhood Sobrante Park bother her, but it's the noise of a teacher strike and an eerie silence on school grounds that are keeping her up at night.

"It's a complete ghost town," said Brown.

She's calling families and driving from school to school to gauge how students and working parents are dealing with learning loss.

Oakland mom against teachers strike CBS

"You don't feel like there's anything you're losing based on the fact the strike is happening right now?" Brown asked Madison Park Academy senior Amy Martinez, who was picking up her graduation gown.

Martinez said fully supports the teachers' union strike.

"Their job is a hard job and they need to be shown the same respect as other careers," said Martinez.

"They are teaching and training our tomorrow, today. But it can't be on the backs of our kids," said Brown.

After attending school on Monday, Brown's 6th grade daughter has been home all week, uncomfortable crossing the picket line even though she wants raises for teachers.

"Right now, these kids are being used as pawns," said Brown.

Brown works for the Oakland Reach, a parent-run organization advocating for better public schools.

She wants parents to sent children to school during the strike, even if there's no instruction happening. She believes strength in numbers would make it easier for kids to go back to class and end the strike sooner.

"I don't know what you're going to do. But you guys need to figure out a way to work things out. My baby needs to be at school everyday," said Brown.

She says most black and brown parents she talks to believe a few missed days won't hurt in the long run, especially young children. Brown couldn't disagree more.

"Our kids need to get every last bit and ounce, and dosage of instruction that they can. They need it right now," said Brown.

Her mission is to establish a different attitude within the community for whenever the next strike looms.

"Until we start pushing against it and saying 'I'm not going to do status quo and I'm not going to be okay with just sitting out and waiting for this to happen, then it's just going to continue," said Brown.

Students, teachers and parents are torn over what could end up being a shortened school year, leaving some students drifting in the wind.