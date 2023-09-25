Watch CBS News
Oakland teenage girl Roxana Ramirez Jimenez missing since last week; Police seek public's help

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police in Oakland were asking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Roxana Ramirez Jimenez was last seen just after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 4300 block of Broadway.

Roxana is described as Latina, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, green pants and dark shoes, according to police.

missing-girl-1.jpg
Roxana Ramirez Jimenez, with the clothes she was last seen wearing in the image on the right. Oakland Police Department

Her family reports Roxana is in good physical and mental condition. She is considered at-risk due to her age, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 2:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

