Oakland teenage girl Roxana Ramirez Jimenez missing since last week; Police seek public's help
Police in Oakland were asking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Roxana Ramirez Jimenez was last seen just after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 4300 block of Broadway.
Roxana is described as Latina, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, green pants and dark shoes, according to police.
Her family reports Roxana is in good physical and mental condition. She is considered at-risk due to her age, police said.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.
