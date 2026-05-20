Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee touts progress on crime and homelessness in CBS News Bay Area interview

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is marking one year in office by touting the city's progress in its homelessness strategy, crime rate, and overall outlook.

Lee sat down Wednesday with CBS News Bay Area reporter Ryan Yamamoto to highlight her administration's work over the past year. She pointed to recent Oakland Police Department data that showed a nearly 30% decline in serious crimes in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

In 2025, Oakland's homicide rate dropped to 67, the lowest since 1967 and a trend that has been seen in major cities across the U.S.

Lee acknowledged that despite the reduction in crime, there are multiple issues that need to still be tackled and residents often still don't feel safe, despite the statistics.

"Believe you me, I am not looking at this through rose-colored glasses," Lee said. "I mean, we are being tough on enforcement, investigations are being conducted by OPD in a timely way, we have people out preventing crimes ... people need to know, we are not missing in action on this. We're all hands on deck."

On Tuesday, Alameda County announced a drop in homelessness over the past two years, with Oakland leading the way, down 20% from two years ago. Lee maintained the city still needs more housing, including transitional, supportive and permanent housing, and encampments still need to be cleaned up.

"That's why I established the Office of Homelessness Solutions, never before had Oakland had a strategy," Lee said. "We have a strategic plan now. We are receiving resources because we deserve the resources and we have the capacity for Measure W county funds to address homelessness."

Lee is also pushing for the passage of Measure E, a parcel tax on the ballot this June that would fund public safety, homelessness services, and neighborhood cleanliness. If passed, it is expected to generate approximately $34 million annually and would address a budget deficit and prevent cuts to emergency response and social services.

Critics call Measure E a regressive tax that hides the city's budgeting mismanagement and does not scale with property value or the owner's income. Opponents also point out that the city has failed to deliver spending mandates on previous parcel taxes. Lee said Measure E would include guardrails on spending and an oversight commttee.

Lee assumed office on May 20, 2025, following a special election after voters recalled former Mayor Sheng Thao from office in November 2024.