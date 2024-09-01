Oakland man suspected of having medical emergency may have been beaten to death

A man initially thought to have died from a medical emergency may have been beaten by multiple people, Oakland police said Saturday.

The man was found about 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Webster Street, police said. Officers were notified of an individual down in the street and found a man who was unresponsive, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A follow-up investigation "determined that the victim was physically assaulted by multiple individuals prior to collapsing and later being located unresponsive," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or text 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.