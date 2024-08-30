Watch CBS News
Crime

Person found dead in street in Oakland's Chinatown

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-30-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-30-24 07:35

Police in Oakland have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the city's Chinatown on Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Webster Street to report a person down on the street. Police found the person, who was unresponsive.

Despite medical treatment from police and paramedics, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that the individual "likely had a medical emergency." Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact the department's Criminal Investigation at 510-238-3821 or their tip line at 510-238-7950. Videos or photos that could aid in the investigation should be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.