Person found dead in street in Oakland's Chinatown

Police in Oakland have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the city's Chinatown on Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Webster Street to report a person down on the street. Police found the person, who was unresponsive.

Despite medical treatment from police and paramedics, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that the individual "likely had a medical emergency." Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact the department's Criminal Investigation at 510-238-3821 or their tip line at 510-238-7950. Videos or photos that could aid in the investigation should be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.