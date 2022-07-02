Oakland man charged with fentanyl, meth sales in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday.

Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On April 7, Murillo met up with two undercover police officers in the area of 8th and Market streets and sold the officers five grams of a substance containing fentanyl for $100, prosecutors said.

On June 8, Murillo again met with an undercover officer in the area of the San Francisco Civic Center BART platform and sold the officer approximately two ounces of suspected fentanyl and three ounces of methamphetamine for $1,400.

Murillo was arrested on June 21 as he was leaving his residence in Oakland, and police found him in possession of a digital scale, more than three ounces of a substance containing methamphetamine and more than an ounce of a substance containing a cocaine base, prosecutors said.

Murillo made his initial court appearance on June 22 in San Francisco, and he was ordered to remain detained in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 13.