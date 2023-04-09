Oakland man arrested in SF after assault and carjacking at Richmond BART station

RICHMOND -- BART police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a suspect on multiple charges in connection with an assault and carjacking at the Richmond station early Saturday.

According to authorities, shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, BART police officers responded to the Richmond station after a report of a female victim who was assaulted and had her vehicle taken from her by two suspects.

That night at about 11:39 p.m., San Francisco police advised BART PD that they had detained three subjects along with the victim's car. Authorities did not say where the car was located or the circumstances that led the subject to being detained by SFPD.

Edisson Vasquez, a 24-year-old male resident of Oakland, was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident including carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, making criminal threats, mayhem in addition to violating his parole.

Vasquez was transported and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. There was no word whether the other two subjects were charged in connection with the carjacking.