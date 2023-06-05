Man wanted in connection to shooting of girl in East Oakland home turns himself in

OAKLAND – A suspect turned himself in Sunday to Oakland police following the release of a photo of him Friday in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old girl last week, police said Monday.

Lamarion Griffin, 19, was being sought in connection with the shooting of a girl around 9 p.m. last Wednesday in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue, not far from the Eastmont Town Center and Liberation Park in East Oakland.

Oakland shooting suspect Lamarion Griffin. Oakland Police Department

Officers responded following the shooting and located the injured child who reportedly was inside a residence on the street.

The child was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, police said.