Oakland police seek suspect connected to shooting of 4-year-old girl
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland released a photo Friday of a suspect allegedly connected to a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl in the city earlier this week.
Lamarion Griffin, 19, is being sought in connection with the shooting of a girl around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue, police said.
The child was taken to a hospital after the shooting and was expected to survive, according to police.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Anyone who knows Griffin or who has information related to the shooting is asked to please call (510) 238-3644.
