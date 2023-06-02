Watch CBS News
Oakland police seek suspect connected to shooting of 4-year-old girl

CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland released a photo Friday of a suspect allegedly connected to a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl in the city earlier this week

Lamarion Griffin, 19, is being sought in connection with the shooting of a girl around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue, police said. 

Oakland shooting suspect Lamarion Griffin
Oakland shooting suspect Lamarion Griffin. Oakland Police Department

The child was taken to a hospital after the shooting and was expected to survive, according to police. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

Anyone who knows Griffin or who has information related to the shooting is asked to please call (510) 238-3644. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

