Oakland gas station burglarized for a 2nd time in span of a week

OAKLAND — A family-owned Oakland business is wondering what it will take to get city leaders to pay attention after being targeted with two costly break-ins in the space of one week.

KPIX spoke with them on Oct. 23 when someone broke in stealing tools, oil and their computer. Marissa Betts, whose family owns the Chevron, said they were burglarized over the weekend again.

"It happened again on Sunday evening at like 10:30 p.m. They came in and rammed their truck into our building," said Betts. "They stole a bunch of cigs and went in the cash register. They already stolen the computer last week, so this week they stole the case."

"What are we supposed to do?" said Betts. "Are we supposed to just keep getting robbed and replacing our $1,000 windows, more than a $1,000 now. We are up to $20,000."

She said they have tried it all. They installed security cameras, they leave the register open at night, but nothing is working for their small business.

Also Read: Oakland officials launch new secure parking program at downtown garage to promote local business

"We are powerless. We are not supported by the city or the government," said Betts.

"I do feel supported by the community."

Customers who come to the gas station said break-ins like this are now expected in Oakland.

"It's pretty inconvenient. Everyone is leaving too," said Nana, a customer. "I would too leave, just to save what I build and gained."

Betts said they just want real help.

"What are our taxes paying for? What are we paying for? What services? Definitely not the road, definitely not crime. Crime is not being addressed. Where is the accountability," Betts said.

Betts said OPD did show up for this incident, in a timely manner.

On the other hand, her family had not heard from other city officials until KPIX asked Mayor Sheng Thao about this break in at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I will be reaching out to the gas station owner," said Thao. "I received a phone call myself, but I do know them personally so I will be reaching out to them."

During our interview Mayor Thao did reach out.

"I heard that the mayor did call my grandmother after she was confronted," said Betts. "Which I think is suspicious timing. We shouldn't have to — that shouldn't be why we get a response. Also, what about all the other businesses that are being broken into. Do they have to go to the news?"

Betts said their plea remains: What are they supposed to do?

And they are left with a decision to make. Do they continue to keep their business in Oakland or leave too.