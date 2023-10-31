Oakland officials launch new secure parking program at downtown garage to promote local business

OAKLAND -- The mayor of Oakland on Tuesday touted a new pilot program that will allow people working in or visiting downtown Oakland to park in a secure parking garage for a flat $5 fee seven days a week.

The Five After Five program was one of the new safety initiatives Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao introduced during her State of City address earlier in October. The program is aimed at giving business owners and workers downtown as well as those visiting the city's downtown restaurants and shops a safe place to park their vehicles.

The Five After Five program allows people to park at the Franklin Plaza Parking Garage located at 19th Street and Franklin Street for a flat rate of $5 on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends. Hours of operation for the garage are also extended beyond Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The extended garage hours are:

Monday through Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The city is funding new security personnel at the garage to protect visitors and their vehicles, helping to prevent vehicle break-ins.

The announcement comes as Oakland crime is surging in nearly every category compared to last year, with homicides standing out as the major exception. Crime is up 24% year to date with home break-ins up 71% and 12,405 vehicle thefts in 2023, according to the Oakland Police Department. Car break-ins have surged by about 35%, rising to more than 11,600 so far this year.

The new program builds on last year's Shop Safe investments in downtown security cameras and Oakland's launch of the Corridor Safety and Ambassador initiative over the holiday season in key commercial districts including downtown Oakland, the Airport/Hegenberger corridor, and the Fruitvale. The Oakland Police Department will increase patrols and deploy special units to enhance safety downtown and in neighborhood business districts during the holidays.

The Five After Five pilot program begins on October 31 and runs through the holiday season. Oakland will evaluate the success of the program and make recommendations for future implementation after the holidays. Additional information about Five After Five is available onlilne.