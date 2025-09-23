Shuttered Oakland fire stations reopen after department reaches full staffing

Amid a heat wave and increased fire danger, Oakland is getting back some critical protection it hasn't had in years with the reopening of three fire stations, including two that serve the Oakland Hills.

With temperatures reaching the upper 80s in Oakland on Tuesday, residents in the hills say the fire danger is always on their minds. Now, with both of their designated fire stations back in service, they have some peace of mind heading into peak wildfire season.

Calvin Black has lived in the Oakland Hills since 1988. He says the view from his home is worth protecting.

"That's the closest station to the national park. If they don't know how to fight fires, nobody does," Black said.

In January, the Oakland Fire Department temporarily closed two hillside fire stations because of budget issues: Station 25 on Butters Drive in Joaquin Miller Park and Station 28 on Grass Valley Road, where Black lives.

Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt says it was not an easy decision.

"Really, since the 90s there has been a reduction in firehouses by one to two companies for every year," Hunt said.

Now, for the first time in 20 years, Hunt says all systems are a go. Along with Stations 25 and 28, Station 10 in the Grand Lake neighborhood was reopened, which had been closed since November 2022 for renovations.

"It's a huge boost morale-wise and just safety for the community," Hunt said.

Hunt credits community pressure for helping city leaders find the support needed to restore service, especially in the Oakland Hills.

Last October's fast-moving Keller Fire above Interstate Highway 580 damaged one home and threatened dozens more. For many, it was a reminder of the devastating 1991 Oakland Hills firestorm that killed 25 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes.

Calvin says he remembers that fire clearly, and he's glad to see protection back in place.

"And whatever the cost is, they need to be paid," he said.