Fire burns Oakland Hills homes amid high winds; residents evacuated

A fast-moving vegetation fire broke out Friday afternoon in the Oakland Hills and was burning homes on a day of critical fire conditions in the Bay Area's upper elevations.

The Oakland Fire Department said the fire was burning in the area of Interstate Highway 580, Mountain Boulevard and Keller Avenue. At least four structures in the area of Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue were fully involved, according to the Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported at about 1:30 p.m. and by 1:50 p.m. it had gone to three alarms. A fourth alarm was called at about 2:15 p.m. Winds out of the northeast going through the area were being measured at around 11 mph with gust up to 22 mph.

Residents of the Caballo Hills neighborhood north of Highway 580 were being evacuated, according to the Fire Department. Evacuations were in effect along Campus Drive east of Stoneridge Court and all homes on Crystal Ridge Court. Residents on Altura Place and Rifle Lane were also being evacuated.

Update 3) Incident has gone to a Third Alarm. Approximately 4 structures involved at this time (Mountain Blvd & Maynard). Approximately 60 firefighters responding. https://t.co/KVW1WDBmvV pic.twitter.com/RAdq6KxaTW — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 18, 2024

Firefighters were seen putting out a spot fire next to the shoulder of westbound Highway 580 possibly started from embers of the fire. Cal Fire air support and ground units were also being called to the incident.

Over 80 firefighters were on the scene as of 2:30 p.m. The fire has burned eight acres.

As of 2:20 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the fire burning along I-580 has closed all westbound lanes. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

The Bay Area was under a Wind Advisory with gusts expected to reach 50-65 mph in higher elevations. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for most of the Bay Area and Central Coast because of the critically dry conditions.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The fire is burning close to the area of a catastrophic firestorm 33 years ago nearly to the day. On Oct. 19, 1991, a smoldering grass fire that was not completely extinguished reignited and burned out of control in the Oakland and Berkeley hills, killing 25 people, injuring 150 others, and burning more than 3,000 homes.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.