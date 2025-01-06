2 Oakland fire stations closed because of budget shortfall; firefighters warn of life-threatening delays

Oakland's budget shortfall is now causing direct consequences for public safety with the temporary closure Monday morning of two fire stations.

The two fire stations in the Oakland Hills, Station No. 25 on Butters Drive and Station No. 28 on Grass Valley Road, will be closed for the next six months. The already-shuttered Station 10 on Santa Clara Avenue in the city's Grand Lake neighborhood will also remain closed because of the cuts, while another four stations could close next month.

The closures prompted Oakland firefighters to rally in front of City Hall Monday before the first city council meeting of the year and call on councilmembers to reopen the closed stations even as the city is facing a $13 million budget deficit.

Members of Oakland Firefighters Local 55 said Monday that closing these stations means some residents could face emergency response times of more than 10 minutes, noting that brain damage from a loss of oxygen can start in 6 minutes, and a house fire can become life-threatening in 2 minutes.

"The closure of three fire stations is problematic, but the city administrator's proposal to close four more stations next month would be catastrophic," said firefighter Chris Robinson. "It means nearly a 30% cut in emergency fire and health services for Oakland. The city administrator is gambling with the lives of Oakland residents."

Firefighters Local 55 said it has launched a website and campaign called Fire Safe Oakland to provide updates on the status of fire station closures.

On Friday, Fire Chief Damon Covington said shutting down Stations 25 and 28 will save the city about $5 million. Covington said it's unclear how response times will be affected because there are just too many factors weighing into

"We're going to get here as quickly as we can," said Covington. "It doesn't change how we operate, it changes the time it takes for us to get to that call. There are going to be delays in our delivery. But when you call 911, an engine is going to show up for sure."

"I've been telling folks to hold their breath for 10 to 15 minutes because that's how much longer they may have to wait," said Seth Olyer, vice president of Oakland Firefighters Local 55 on Friday. "That's the reality."

The 24 firefighters at Stations 25 and 28 will be transferred to other stations in the city. Covington said he hopes to reopen the two stations in July, just in time for wildfire season.

The unfortunate reality for Oakland in the weeks ahead Is that the city will have to weigh how much it spends on resources that save lives versus saving money.