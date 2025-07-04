Watch CBS News
Massive fire burns commercial structure in Oakland

A massive fire swept through a warehouse in Oakland Friday afternoon and spread to at least one other building and vehicles on the street.

The Oakland Fire Department said the fire was at four alarms as of 5 p.m. A large column of smoke was billowing over the Melrose neighborhood of East Oakland, east of Interstate Highway 880 and west of San Leandro Street.

oakland-warehouse-fire.jpg
Smoke and flames are seen from a warehouse fire in Oakland, July 4, 2025. KPIX

The fire appeared to have destroyed a warehouse at 5309 E. 8th Avenue, which is registered to a company called H&Q Furniture LLC. 

The fire, next to the railroad tracks, spread to an adjacent building and also burned at least two recreational vehicles parked on the street in front of the building.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

