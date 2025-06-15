Dozens of Oakland firefighters respond to fire on International Boulevard

Dozens of Oakland firefighters responded to an early morning fire on International Boulevard on Sunday.

Around 12:41 a.m., Oakland Fire said crews were at a fire on the 3700 block of International Boulevard.

There were 45 firefighters at the 2-alarm fire, and just after 1 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

Update 1) 40 minutes into incident. The Incident Commander reports that conditions are improving. Approximately 45 firefighters in scene right now. No reports of injuries at this time. https://t.co/MMYqBQhQ5L pic.twitter.com/u5g7C1cTvD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 15, 2025

Police were in the area doing traffic control as firefighters finished cleaning up hot spots inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.