Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Dozens of Oakland firefighters respond to fire on International Boulevard

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 6-15-25
PIX Now morning edition 6-15-25 15:01

Dozens of Oakland firefighters responded to an early morning fire on International Boulevard on Sunday.

Around 12:41 a.m., Oakland Fire said crews were at a fire on the 3700 block of International Boulevard.

There were 45 firefighters at the 2-alarm fire, and just after 1 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

Police were in the area doing traffic control as firefighters finished cleaning up hot spots inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.