One dead in early morning fire at East Oakland warehouse
One person has died following a fire that broke out at a warehouse in East Oakland early Monday morning, firefighters said.
Shortly after 5:45 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department was called to a warehouse on the 10000 block of Russet Street.
Firefighters first arrived on the scene within four minutes. A second alarm was requested around 6 a.m.
With more than 40 firefighters on scene, crews were able to make progress on the fire by 6:15 a.m. and prevented spread to nearby buildings. The fire department said the fire was under control before 7 a.m.
As crews were checking the building, firefighters said they discovered the body of a deceased person. Police and the coroner were called to the scene.
Details about the deceased individual were not immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.