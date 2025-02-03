One dead in early morning fire at East Oakland warehouse

One person has died following a fire that broke out at a warehouse in East Oakland early Monday morning, firefighters said.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department was called to a warehouse on the 10000 block of Russet Street.

Firefighters first arrived on the scene within four minutes. A second alarm was requested around 6 a.m.

Over 40 firefighters responded to a 2 Alarm warehouse fire this morning in the 10000 block of Russett St.



During overhaul of the building, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased individual. A Fire Investigator is on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gsSqm2wEVH — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 3, 2025

With more than 40 firefighters on scene, crews were able to make progress on the fire by 6:15 a.m. and prevented spread to nearby buildings. The fire department said the fire was under control before 7 a.m.

As crews were checking the building, firefighters said they discovered the body of a deceased person. Police and the coroner were called to the scene.

Details about the deceased individual were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.