Oakland police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Bay Area rapper Too Short's brother

Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of Wayne Shaw, the brother of famed Bay Area rap legend Too Short, who was killed late last month.

Scene of fatal shooting on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue in East Oakland on Jan. 29, 2025. CBS

The arrest was one of several homicide arrests detailed in a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department late Friday morning. Shaw was found fatally shot on January 29 on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue at around 7 a.m. after authorities received multiple ShotSpotter activations and reports of a shooting.

Police said arriving officers found a victim -- later identified as Shaw -- who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to the scene to provide assistance and transport the victim to an area hospital, but after arrival, authorities said the victim was "unfortunately pronounced deceased."

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects attempted to force their way onto a property with a vehicle. Shaw then exited the property and was confronted by the suspects, who shot him multiple times.

On Thursday, OPD officers arrested Maijji Jackson in connection with Shaw's homicide. Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and are actively seeking additional suspects.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case. Shaw's death was the 12th homicide in Oakland this year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.