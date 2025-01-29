Brother of Bay Area rapper Too Short killed in East Oakland shooting

The brother of Bay Area rap legend Too Short was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Oakland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 49th Ave. just after 7 a.m. following multiple ShotSpotter activations and reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called to the scene to provide assistance and transport the victim to an area hospital, but police said after arrival, the victim was "unfortunately pronounced deceased."

Scene of fatal shooting on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue in East Oakland on Jan. 29, 2025. CBS

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed the victim's identity as 61-year-old Wayne Shaw of Oakland. The victim was the older brother of the rapper, who was born Todd Anthony Shaw.

From humble beginnings, selling music out of the trunk of his car, Too Short became one of the most influential rappers to come out of the Bay Area, with "The Ghetto" and "Blow the Whistle" as his best-selling singles. Over a career that has spanned nearly four decades, Too Short has released more than 20 albums, several of which have been certified platinum.

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects attempted to force their way onto a property with a vehicle. The victim then exited the property and was confronted by the suspects, who shot him multiple times.

OPD homicide detectives took over the case and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No additional details regarding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.