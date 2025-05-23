East Oakland encampment cleared, officials say 70 moved to interim housing

Oakland city officials said Friday a large homeless encampment in East Oakland has been cleared and several dozen residents were moved into transitional housing following a multi-day operation.

In a statement Friday, the city said it had completed the closure of the encampment on East 12th Street between 14th and 19th avenues. Officials said 423 tons of debris was removed and 33 abandoned and inoperable vehicles were towed during the operation, which began on May 12.

Seventy people who lived in the encampment were moved to the Mandela House, a program funded primarily by the California Department of Housing and Community Development's Encampment Resolution Fund.

"Oakland leads this work with compassion and respect for our unhoused community, and we are grateful that so many of the residents of this encampment have taken advantage of this opportunity," said Mayor Barbara Lee, who was sworn in on Tuesday.

Officials said outreach workers had engaged with encampment residents one-by-one for more than a year leading up to the operation with offers of shelter and supportive services. Teams ensured the residents were enrolled in the county's Coordinated Entry System, providing connections to services and pathways to housing.

Meanwhile, Oakland Animal Services spayed or neutered 21 cats and returned them to their owners, minus a handful cats that were surrendered. Animal services rendered medical aid to two dogs. The Human and Pet Initiative also gave vaccinations and microchipped the pets, along with distributing 150 lbs. of dog food, cat food, and other supplies to Mandela House residents.

"I am so grateful for the collaborative efforts of multiple City departments and partner organizations in clearing these encampments in a safe and efficient way while offering shelter to the residents," said City Administrator Jestin Johnson.

Along with the residents of the 12th Street encampment, 36 people from two other encampments have moved into the Mandela House, which can house up to 150 people. Officials said the units would be converted to permanent supportive housing in the coming year.

While the city announced the encampment's closure, officials said debris removal on side streets would continue for the next three weeks as crews prepare the site for construction "to reduce the likelihood of re-encampment."