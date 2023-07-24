Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 vehicles in downtown

OAKLAND – A gunfight in downtown Oakland between people in two vehicles left several cars in the area with bullet holes Monday afternoon but no injuries were initially reported, according to Oakland police officials.

The shooting started near Ninth Street and Broadway at about 12:15 p.m., just two blocks from the Oakland Police Department headquarters.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival, police officials said.

Officers were still canvassing the area looking for evidence and witnesses a little before 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.