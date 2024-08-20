2 arrested in deadly weekend quadruple shooting in East Oakland

Police in Oakland announced two arrests in connection with a quadruple shooting that killed four people in East Oakland over the weekend.

According to a department statement, the arrests took place on Monday. Police did not release the suspects' names.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1600 block of 83rd Avenue following a ShotSpotter activation in the area. When police arrived, they found four people who suffered gunshot wounds, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding the victims' identities as they notify next of kin.

The two other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said Tuesday that they are listed in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, several people were engaged in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting. The incident escalated when an armed suspect produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the group, striking the victims.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

Police said Tuesday that the case against the two suspects will be forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for further action.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.