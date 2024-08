OAKLAND -- Oakland police say two people were killed and two others are in critical condition following a shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 83rd Avenue. Officers say there was an argument and someone fired multiple rounds then drove away.

Police haven't released the names of the victims but are asking for help from anyone with information on this case.

Four people were shot Saturday morning in Oakland. KPIX

