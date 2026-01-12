Oakland community calls on city to prevent illegal dumping, citing health impacts

Faith in Action East Bay and other Oakland-based community organizations are calling on city leaders to provide solutions to illegal dumping.

"Living in the community, and you're having all this trash build up. I mean, it's everywhere. It's demoralizing, it's inhumane," Roberta Avant, who has been living in Oakland for more than 30 years, told CBS News Bay Area.

"It's there, and it could be there for three days to a week. And then at some point, it will be cleaned up," she added.

On the 311 Service Request Hotline, the city of Oakland reported more than 25,000 calls for service at illegal dumping sites in 2025. And so far this year, they received more than 150 calls.

"Probably until about 15 years ago that I really started noticing a lot of illegal dumping, especially when I was on BART," Avant said.

She is one of many neighbors who are making 311 calls and reporting these illegal dumping grounds.

"This is a health crisis. Look at this. This brings about rats, other rodents, bug infestation. This is a nightmare," she said. "This does not come from a homeless encampment. These are actually, someone is driving up into the area, and dumping their belongings and leaving it."

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at UCSF, said dumping grounds can be harmful both physically and mentally.

"You can be stepping on needles, or nails, or debris that can puncture the skin and lead to infections," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "Chemical exposures that might release gases like methane, carbon monoxide."

"There have been studies showing that people who live near the dump areas undergo a lot of depression and anxiety, so that can't be underestimated," he added.

He advises neighbors living near these sites to take extra measures.

"A lot of times these toxic dumps can seep into the soil, so if you're using well water, I'd probably avoid that. Try to use bottled water, if at all possible, if you're not sure of the water supply. Again, with the soil, probably not planting vegetables in the area because of the chemicals that seep into the soil," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "The pests can carry diseases. So, pest-proofing your home, if at all possible. Closing your garbage in your home, because there will be lots of mosquitoes, rats, and so on."

Avant said more needs to be done to protect her city.

"You got chemicals that are in these containers, you have no idea what these containers are containing. This is a health hazard to our communities, the city of Oakland. We deserve better," she said.