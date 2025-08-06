Oakland church hosts community block party for National Night Out

OAKLAND — Acts Full Gospel Church transformed from a house of worship into a community block party Tuesday night for National Night Out.

"When the community comes together, I'm telling you, you're going to see some great things happen," said Bishop Bob Jackson.

Jackson is the Senior Pastor at Acts Full Gospel Church.

He has hosted the event for years, where people get together to get to know one another. There was face painting and music, but also necessary services like free haircuts and groceries for people to take home.

He said it's important for people to see the good in Oakland.

"Don't be so fearful because everyone in Oakland is not a criminal and shooting and killing," explained Jackson. "Come on out and enjoy the sun, the weather, and enjoy one another."

Jackson turns 80 next year, and he's lived in Oakland his whole life. He said growing up in the 1940s and 50s, it was a different place.

"We didn't even have a key to the front door," said Jackson. "We had no reason to lock it. No one was going to break into your house to steal your television."

He wants to see Oakland become a safer place, and he believes National Night Out is a step in that direction.

It's designed to strengthen the relationship between the city's residents and their law enforcement. Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell was there to talk with residents.

"Make sure that our community members know that we're here as a partner with them," said Mitchell. "We're not a police department in a neighborhood. We want to be part of that neighborhood and part of that community."

He said they want to solve Oakland's crime problem, and it's improving, violent and property crime numbers are down, but there's still work that needs to be done.

"I would just say, just hang on, we have really good solid leadership in the new mayor, Mayor Lee, we have a good city administrator in Justin Johnson," Mitchell said about what he would tell the community. "You have a great police department and they're doing everything they can to try to make Oakland safer. We want you to feel safer, but we know that's going to take time from where we were to where we want to be."

Jackson emphasized that events like this will help Oakland become safer again.

He thinks they should have them multiple times a year to foster the connection he remembers fondly from his childhood.

"We respected one another," said Jackson Oakland back in the 50s. "We were real neighbors and that's what we need to bring back in the city of Oakland. So, we have neighborhoods instead of just hoods."

"National Night Out" happens on the first Tuesday in August in cities across the country. It is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out (NNO). NNO research shows that when neighbors know each other, neighborhoods are safer.