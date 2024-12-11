Oakland brothers arrested in November shooting on Interstate 580

Two men have been arrested in connection with a freeway shooting in Oakland last month.

Brothers Kevin Edgar Martinez Hernandez, 25, and Ruben Martinez Hernandez, 22, both of Oakland, were taken into custody Dec. 2, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday on social media.

The men are accused of a shooting on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near Park Boulevard about 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The victim called 911 and said someone shot at their vehicle after it was rear-ended on city streets in Oakland, the CHP said.

Flock safety cameras in the area identified the suspects' vehicle. It was located on Claremont Avenue near Grizzly Peak Boulevard, and the men were arrested. A loaded firearm was found during the arrest, the highway patrol said.

Both men are accused of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, the CHP said. They were booked into Alameda County Jail.