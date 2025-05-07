Oakland Ballers sign lease 10 year lease to stay at Raimondi Park

Oakland Ballers to transform legacy BART car into concession stand

The Oakland Ballers have signed a lease to play baseball at Raimondi Park for at least the next ten years.

The team was launched in 2023 the same year the Oakland A's got the green light to move to Las Vegas.

Since their founding the team's owners have said their plan was to stay in Oakland forever.

The Ballers had a successful inaugural season last year, selling out the team's home opener and consistently drawing big crowds to its refurbished 4,000-seat ballpark in West Oakland's Raimondi Park.

With this new lease team officials said they want to turn the area near the ballpark into a version of "Wrigleyville" in Chicago.