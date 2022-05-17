Oakland city council to vote on becoming abortion sanctuary city

OAKLAND -- City council members on Tuesday pushed for Oakland to become a pro-choice sanctuary city for anyone in the country seeking an abortion.

City council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao, Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan, councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas and supporters including representatives from Planned Parenthood held a press conference Tuesday morning outside Oakland City Hall to announce support for the resolution.

The resolution would declare Oakland a right-to-choose sanctuary city and call on the state and Alameda County to ensure adequate funding to provide support for people seeking an abortion. The resolution would also reaffirm support for codifying the right to an abortion into federal law

"[We are} signaling to all the rest of the nation that if you are in need of healthcare access, you can come to Oakland and you will be given that right," said Thao. "And not only given that right but you'll be given access to transportation, to housing, to ensure that your health care needs are met."

A city council vote was scheduled for later Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom and the state's top legislative leaders said they would seek voter approval to make abortions a constitutional right in California, a move designed to shield the state from future court rulings and a potential federal abortion ban should Republicans win control of Congress.

The announcement came hours after the release of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, end8ing nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections. The draft could change before a final ruling is issued.

The California Legislative Women's Caucus has asked Newsom for $20 million to help pay for women from other states where abortion would be outlawed to come to California for the procedure