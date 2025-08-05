Santa Clara dog park closed after dog death, multiple illness reports

A dog park in Santa Clara has been temporarily closed after a dog died and multiple other dogs became ill after visiting the park, officials said.

The City of Santa Clara said in a press statement Monday evening that Nuevo Dog Park, located at Ryder Street and La Rambla Avenue just south of Central Expressway and east of Lawrence Expressway, would remain closed until further notice.

For the past two months, the city said it received reports of dogs getting sick after visiting the park, and last week, city officials were notified that a dog had died following a visit to the park.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the pet's family - we understand that pets are cherished members of our community," the city said in the press release.

The city announced it was launching a thorough environmental assessment of Nuevo Dog Park, and said it does not use pesticides in any of its dog parks, which are regularly cleaned with pet- and eco-friendly products.

Residents with questions or concerns about Santa Clara dog parks were encouraged to call the Dog Park Hotline at 408-615-3144 or submit a report through the MySantaClara app.