4 Nuestra Familia gang leaders convicted of racketeering, Bay Area crimes

Four leaders of the Nuestra Familia criminal syndicate were convicted of racketeering and related crimes in the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

David "DC" Cervantes, James "Conejo" Perez, Guillermo Solorio alias "Capone" or "Caps", and George "Puppet" Franco were found guilty of such crimes as senior members of the Nuestra Familia gang, which engaged in murder conspiracies, attempted murder, drug distribution, and money laundering in every Bay Area county, federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

The four were on the primary decision-making body for the syndicate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Through the testimony of more than 50 witnesses and dozens of wiretapped phone calls, the trial evidence revealed a lucrative and violent criminal enterprise with a presence in every Bay Area county and the roles that each defendant played in it," federal prosecutors said.

Cervantes was determined to be one of Nuestra Familia's three "Generals", overseeing member discipline, including deciding when members should be attacked or killed for violating gang rules. Evidence showed that he was also the "Regimental Commander" of the syndicate in Kings County, where he oversaw criminal activity by Norteño street gang members.

"In addition to convicting Cervantes of Racketeering Conspiracy, the jury found Cervantes responsible for the conspiracies to murder Lorenzo 'Lencho' Guzman in 2015 and John 'Shanks' Reyna in 2019, as well as the attempted murders of Antonio 'Sombras' Villagrana in 2015, John 'Knockers' Muzquiz in 2016, and Matt Rocha in 2019," federal prosecutors said.

Perez was proven to be another General of Nuestra Familia, maintaining authority and overseeing the criminal activity of the gang's members who are incarcerated in California.

"He also was the Regimental Commander of the San Mateo County Street Regiment. In addition to convicting Perez of Racketeering Conspiracy, the jury found Perez responsible for the conspiracy to murder Lorenzo 'Lencho' Guzman, as well as the attempted murders of Antonio 'Sombras' Villagrana, John 'Knockers' Muzquiz, and Matt Rocha," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Franco, a member of Nuestra Familia's "Inner Council", was also determined to be a "Regimental Commander" of the syndicate's members in San Joaquin County. Evidence showed that he was an advisor to the three Generals, two of whom were Cervantes and Perez, and was part of the gang's "General Council".

"In addition to convicting Franco of Racketeering Conspiracy, the jury found Franco responsible for the conspiracy to murder Lorenzo 'Lencho' Guzman, as well as the attempted murder of Matt Rocha," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Like Franco, Solorio was part of the syndicate's Inner Council and was an advisor to the Generals. He also was the Regimental Commander of the syndicate's members in Monterey County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he oversaw a prolific drug trafficking operation in Fresno.

"In addition to convicting Solorio of Racketeering Conspiracy, the jury found Solorio responsible for the attempted murder of Matt Rocha," federal prosecutors said.

All gang leaders face life in prison. They will be sentenced in March 2025.

"Prison gangs are a blight on the criminal justice system and on society. Prisons are supposed to protect the community from further crime and offer people the chance for rehabilitation, but prison gangs frustrate both goals. They perpetuate violence and criminality inside prisons, and through the use of contraband cell phones, gang leaders are able to oversee vast criminal networks on the streets. Successful prosecutions like this send an unmistakable message that this will not be tolerated simply because it's happening behind prison walls," Martha Boersch, chief of the U.S. Attorney's Criminal Division, said in a statement.