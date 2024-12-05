BART Transbay Tube reopens after NorCal coast quake prompts closure

Bay Area Rapid Transit service through the Transbay Tube has been restored Thursday afternoon, following a major earthquake that struck off the Humboldt County coast.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the agency announced that service was stopped in the tunnel connecting Oakland and San Francisco. Several minutes later, BART announced that there was a "major delay" in all directions and that the tube remained closed.

Around noon, the agency announced that normal service has resumed, but riders should continue to expect delays.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. We have resumed normal train service. Please expect systemwide major delays. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 5, 2024

The earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, struck at 10:44 p.m. in the ocean west of the community of Petrolia, which prompted a tsunami warning for coastal communities and orders by authorities to move to higher ground.

Officials with the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center announced that the warning has been lifted shortly before noon.

Multiple aftershocks have also been reported following the initial quake.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.