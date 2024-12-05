7.0 earthquake hits off Northern California coast; tsunami warning canceled

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – A large earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County on Thursday morning, prompting a tsunami warning for part of the North Coast. The warning has now been canceled.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck around 10:44 a.m., west of Petrolia, California in the Pacific Ocean. A Tsunami Warning was issued for 45 miles southwest of Eureka shortly after.

The Tsunami Warning expired around noon, according to the NOAA U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

The earthquake was first preliminarily registered as having a magnitude of 6.6, but USGS updated it a 7.0. It appears to be centered at the triple junction of the Pacific, North American, and Juan de Fuca tectonic plates.

A significant aftershock that registered as a 5.8-magnitude quake hit minutes later near Cobb, California in Lake County, according to the USGS. Several other apparent aftershocks were also recorded minutes after the 7.0, all registering between 2.5 to 4.2 magnitude.

Residents up and down the Northern California coast, as well as into the Central Valley, reported feeling shaking.

Tsunami evacuation orders

Coastal residents along the north coast were told to move to higher ground due to the tsunami warning.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said residents in coastal areas in the tsunami zone need to evacuate immediately.

San Mateo County authorities noted that the tsunami warning extends to their area. People were urged to avoid the beaches and coastlines.

Bay Area Rapid Transit service through the Transbay Tube was halted for a time, but has since resumed.

Emergency operations center activated

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says he has been briefed on the earthquake and tsunami warning.

The governor is now meeting with state emergency officials, his office says, and the California Office of Emergency Services operations center has been activated.