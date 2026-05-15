North Bay fire agencies prepare for elevated wildfire risk as winds pick up

Fire agencies across the North Bay are preparing for elevated wildfire danger this weekend as forecasters warn of strong winds and low humidity - conditions that often signal the start of fire season in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties.

On Friday, firefighters and emergency officials from multiple agencies gathered in San Rafael for a large-scale wildfire training exercise focused on emergency coordination, evacuation planning and mutual aid response.

While officials said vegetation has not completely dried out yet, they warned that wind remains a major concern.

"Wind drives fires. Wind makes fires do things that are extremely difficult to combat," said Deputy Chief John Byrne of Cal Fire.

On a Santa Rosa hillside Friday, workers trimmed tall grass ahead of the windy conditions expected this weekend. Nearby homeowner Mike, who declined to provide his last name and lost his home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, said the changing weather is a reminder of how quickly fire danger can escalate.

"Things are drying out, starting to get warm," he said.

The Tubbs Fire destroyed the home Mike and his wife had previously built. Rebuilding their new home took more than two years.

"We'll be here this weekend," Mike said. "Any small fires, I'll be ready with my water hose."

Entire neighborhoods in Fountaingrove were destroyed during the Tubbs Fire, including every home on Mike's cul-de-sac. Still, he believes conditions this weekend are different because vegetation has not fully cured.

While many residents remain cautious, Mike said wildfire survivors in the area have become especially focused on defensible space and home hardening.

"The Hardi board siding [as the exterior of the house.] The gutters have to have gutter guards, sprinklers, gravel around the house," he said.

At Friday's training exercise, fire officials from Cal Fire and county agencies practiced responding to a simulated large wildfire from a command center. Teams coordinated mutual aid resources, base camp logistics, air attack operations and evacuation planning.

"A wildland fire doesn't have jurisdictional boundaries, and neither does our approach to either preparing for them, fighting them, and mitigating those threats," said Graham Groneman, division chief with the Marin County Fire Department.

Officials stressed that preparation before peak fire season is critical.

"We need to be ready and have it 100% right 100% of the time," Byrne said.

Fire officials are also urging residents to prepare now by reviewing evacuation plans and emergency supplies.

"Being prepared to evacuate, it's the time of year we want people checking their go bags, making sure they're still signed up for emergency alerts," said Paul Lowenthal, division chief fire marshal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

For Mike, who's turning 77 years old next month, the memory of rebuilding after the Tubbs Fire still weighs heavily.

"If it happens again and our house was gone, [we] don't have it in us to rebuild," he said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department plans to officially declare the start of fire season on June 1. Firefighters will then begin vegetation abatement inspections throughout the city.