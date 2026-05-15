Dry, windy conditions raise Northern California fire danger, trigger red flag warning, hazardous coastal conditions

Forecasters issued warnings to Northern California residents about widespread gusty winds and high fire danger as well as beach hazards over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion on Friday that Northern California will be in a dry "inside slider" pattern, where a low-pressure system drops south from the Pacific Northwest and slides over land, keeping Northern California dry and windy.

The weather service issued a red flag warning for parts of Solano County, the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, the Sacramento Valley and the entire Central Valley because of the gusty winds combined with low humidity. The warning was in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday. Winds from the north are expected at 20 to 30 mph, and gusts of 35 to 45 mph and up to 50 mph around the Delta and the far western Sacramento Valley, as well as along some coastal points and mountain peaks.

The highest fire threat was along and west of the Interstate Highway 5 corridor in the Sacramento Valley, and the strongest winds are expected Saturday night through Sunday, according to the NWS. Residents in fire-prone areas were urged to avoid any activities that could spark a wildfire.

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Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said on social media that it was the first red flag warning of the year. Last year's first such warning was on May 18. The unit added that, under its jurisdiction, the only fire to start under a red flag warning in the month of May to exceed 10 acres in the past five years was in 2021, when the Lopes Fire in Solano County burned nearly 54 acres.

Along the coast, conditions were also becoming increasingly dangerous for both beachgoers and mariners. The weather service issued a beach hazards statement for all west-facing beaches from Point Reyes to the Big Sur Coast through Monday morning due to rough seas and large breaking waves. The statement said wind would generate "hazardously strong" waves that can easily overpower even experienced swimmers, while blowing sand and sea spray could reduce visibility along the shoreline.

In addition, a gale warning was in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for the entire coast because of rough seas. Boaters were urged to alter plans to avoid the dangerous conditions, which will see northwest winds at 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, and seas 8 to 10 feet. In the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey Bay Area and the Delta, the weather service issued a small craft advisory from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. on Sunday, with winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected.

Northern sections of the Salinas Valley can also expect gusts up to 35 mph on Friday and even higher on Saturday, the weather service said.

By Tuesday, forecasters said the weather is expected to stabilize with the return of an onshore flow.