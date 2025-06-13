"No Kings" protests planned across Bay Area. Here's what's to know

What to know about Trump's Army anniversary parade and "No Kings" protests

What to know about Army anniversary parade

Dozens of protests and rallies against the Trump administration are set to take place in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement.

The protests are being held on Saturday, as President Trump attends a military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington, DC. Saturday's events also coincide with Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

Calling the event a "nationwide day of defiance," organizers are planning demonstrations around the country outside of the nation's capital.

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we're taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like," a statement reads on the movement's website. "On June 14th, we're showing up everywhere he isn't—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Bay Area events

In the Bay Area, protests are being held in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and in communities in all nine Bay Area counties, from Cloverdale in Sonoma County to Gilroy in Santa Clara County.

Two events are being held in San Francisco on Saturday, which include a march from Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza, which is set to begin around 11:30 a.m. A "human banner" event will take place at Ocean Beach at 10 a.m.

In Oakland, a rally is set to begin at Wilma Chan Park at 12:45 p.m. with Mayor Barbara Lee expected to be one of the speakers. A march to Frank Ogawa Plaza outside Oakland City Hall will then take place.

In San Jose, a rally and march at St. James Park is scheduled to begin at noon.

Calls for peaceful gatherings

Organizers have emphasized that the events should remain peaceful and nonviolent.

"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," according to the movement's website, adding that participants should not bring weapons, including those legally permitted.

Leaders across the Bay Area have also said while they support the right to protest, violence would not be accepted.

At a news conference on Friday, Oakland police chief Floyd Mitchell said, "We have talked about it throughout this week, with everything that's going on across the nation to make sure that, one, we provide the space for peaceful protests, but were also not going to allow just people who want to come into our community, that are not part of our community, to come in and cause damage to our homes."

"The Sheriff's Office will be actively monitoring the demonstrations this Saturday and will respond as necessary to maintain public order. While we respect and protect the right to protest, any unlawful behavior or acts of violence will not be tolerated," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

How to watch

CBS News Bay Area will provide live streaming coverage starting at noon Pacific Time on Saturday.