Jurors in Nima Momeni trial in Bob Lee's murder to deliberate for 5th day after defense seeks mistrial

Jurors in the trial of Nima Momeni, who is accused of murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee, are set to begin a fifth day of deliberations in San Francisco on Wednesday after a defense motion for a mistrial was rejected.

On Tuesday afternoon, the defense filed the motion, saying prosecution witness Borzu Mohabezzi had lied on the stand and accused the prosecution of knowing about it. The motion was quickly denied by the judge.

Mohabezzi described himself as a close friend of Lee's. During his testimony in October, he detailed what drugs they took as they partied with the defendant's sister the day before Lee was killed.

Jurors received the case last Wednesday, following 21 days of testimony that became contentious at times.

Momeni is accused of killing Lee in a remote part of San Francisco's East Cut neighborhood under the Bay Bridge on an early morning in April 2023. The prosecution argued Momeni stabbed the tech executive in anger over introducing his sister Khazar Momeni to an alleged drug dealer who fed her drugs and sexually assaulted her.

During the trial, Momeni's lawyers claimed their client acted in self-defense when Lee lunged at Momeni with a knife in hand while high on cocaine and ketamine. The defense said Lee became erratic and aggressive after Momeni made a "bad joke" about the tech executive wanting to go to a strip club instead of spending time with his family.

Momeni was charged with first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 26-years-to-life in prison. Jurors are also considering second-degree murder and manslaughter in the case.

The judge instructed jurors that whatever verdict they reach must be unanimous.

Jurors are scheduled to resume deliberations at 9:15 a.m.