Bob Lee's family, friends testify as prosecution wraps up case against Nima Momeni

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday in the trial of Nima Momeni, the tech consultant accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee in April 2023.

The move marks the end of testimony in the trial and a step towards jury deliberation where a panel of 12 San Franciscans will decide Momeni's fate.

Thursday's testimony was marked by compelling testimony from Lee's longtime friends, who described him as a kind and gentle person, even while under the influence of drugs, in a striking rebuttal to the defense's portrayal of him as aggressive in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023.

Lee's brother, Timothy Oliver Lee, expressed gratitude for the friends who took the stand, sharing personal stories that brought Bob's character to life in the courtroom.

Timothy Oliver Lee, brother of Bob Lee, speaks to reporters on Nov. 21, 2024. Lee testified for the prosecution in the trial of Nima Momeni, who is accused of killing his brother. CBS

"I think he would have appreciated his friends coming here, coming under fire, and opening up their lives to scrutiny," Timothy said. "I think he would have been very proud."

Longtime friends testified that Lee, affectionately called a "teddy bear," was known for his smile and calm demeanor. Even when using drugs, they said, he remained kind and often diffused tense situations rather than escalating them.

"He was fun, kind … he was just always there to smile and have great conversation and loved hugs he was just an extremely kind, generous, loving human being," one witness who said they knew Lee since 2015, said of his character while he was under the influence.

Another friend who said they knew Lee since 2004, described him as "a teddy bear, he's incredibly affectionate incredibly sweet, he loved to talk highly about his friends … he would have deep conversations so all of those qualities just got enhanced," while under the influence of narcotics.

A third witness, who said they knew Lee since 2017, said "he could be really amazing at diffusing a situation, reminding two people in a relationship fighting that you love each other," the witness said, adding that Lee was "not someone who would get aggressive."

Attorney Shannan Dugan highlighted the impact of this testimony, saying it could directly undermine the defense's claim that Lee acted aggressively the night of the fatal confrontation with Momeni.

"It had the power today to do great damage to the defense and Nima Momeni's testimony," Dugan said.

Momeni's defense hinges on his account that Lee, while high on cocaine and ketamine, became erratic and aggressive after he made a "bad joke" at the expense of Lee's family. Momeni has claimed he acted in self-defense after Lee allegedly lunged at him with a knife.

However, the prosecution countered with testimony challenging this narrative. Friends insisted Lee was not the type to engage in a physical confrontation, or speak negatively about others, even under the influence of drugs.

"The question hanging over this case for the jury," Dugan noted, "is whether Bob Lee was the type of person who would conceal a knife, take it to the scene of a crime, and act aggressively. Based on today's testimony, the answer was a resounding no."

As Thanksgiving approaches, Lee's family is grappling with their loss. Lee's brother Oliver reflected on the holiday's bittersweet nature, saying the family will keep a seat open for Bob at their table.

"We're going to miss him a lot this Thanksgiving. It's going to be, you know, a smaller table," he said.

The trial is now paused for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with closing arguments scheduled for Dec. 2. Both sides will then make their final cases to the jury, which must decide whether to convict or acquit Momeni.