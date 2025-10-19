NFL Hall of Famer Patrick Willis gives back to 49ers faithful

NFL Hall of Famer Patrick Willis traded the gridiron for a dining room as he teamed up with Pepsi and the San Francisco 49ers to provide free meals to fans and residents at Delancey Street Restaurant.

The former 49ers linebacker was met with cheers and admiration as he greeted fans in the heart of the city, serving burgers and sodas while sharing messages of inspiration with those rebuilding their lives through the Delancey Street Foundation's rehabilitation program.

"There is no place like the Bay Area," Willis said. "Maybe I'm a little biased, this is where I spent my whole professional career. And it's love, it's love here. And so to be able to come here, and to receive the 49er love, to receive the love from Delancey Street residents, it's really special."

Delancey Street Restaurant is staffed and operated by individuals participating in the foundation's residential program, which offers a second chance to those overcoming addiction, homelessness, or incarceration.

"It's more than a restaurant," Willis said. "It gives people a second chance at life, to turn around and be positive."

Willis took time to speak directly with residents, offering encouragement and reflecting on his own path. Fans, too, were thrilled to meet the 49ers legend.

"I grew up watching him. It's just been amazing," said Josephine Tejada, a longtime 49ers supporter. "He's a big heart. It makes everybody else's heart feel softer. And we love him."

Willis, known for his leadership on the field, left the crowd with a motivating message for the current 49ers roster.

"Head up, chin up, keep fighting the good fight of faith," he said. "Know that each opportunity you have to go out there and play this fine game, you have to maximize it, because you never know what may happen."

Though his playing days are behind him, Willis continues to show what it means to lead.