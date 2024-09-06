California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at helping undocumented immigrants buy homes in the state

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have made some immigrants in the country illegally eligible for home loans backed by the state.

The bill, by Democratic Assembly member Joaquin Arambula of Fresno, would have prohibited the disqualification of loan applicants to a state first-time homebuyer program for reasons based solely on immigration status.

"Given the finite funding available for CalHFA programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively," Newsom said in a veto message addressed to members of the state Assembly.

Arambula previously said in a statement that the purpose of his legislation was to address the state's housing crisis.

"AB 1840 is about providing an opportunity to hard-working, responsible people who dream of owning a home and passing that legacy to their children – a dream that we all have for all our families in California," Arambula said. "And, that includes undocumented immigrants who have lived here for decades and pay their taxes."

Republican state lawmakers, who sent a letter to Newsom requesting that he veto the bill, said the state should prioritize housing assistance for families in the country legally.