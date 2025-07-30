Newsom declares state of emergency in 7 Northern California counties impacted by February storms

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for seven Northern California counties as a result of the atmospheric river storms in February that caused widespread damage.

The emergency declaration applies to the counties of Humboldt, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Shasta, Sonoma, and Trinity, which saw excessive rainfall, flooding and landslides during the storms between Jan. 31 and Feb. 17. Two people died in Sonoma County in storm-related incidents, and the storms prompted evacuations in several counties.

The declaration says the magnitude of the damage is "likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government" and requires regional mutual aid. Newsom said he also finds that "local authority is inadequate to cope with the magnitude of the extreme peril."

Newsom directed state agencies to assist with recovery efforts and authorizes the use of state resources under the coordination of the Office of Emergency Services. The declaration also authorizes the California Department of Transportation to seek immediate federal assistance for road repairs and reconstruction.

In addition, the declaration authorizes the state Office of Emergency Services to provide financial aid to Modoc, Shasta, and Trinity counties under the California Disaster Assistance Act, and suspends certain restrictions from the state's price gouging law.