Newsom's additional CHP anti-crime deployments helping Oakland police fill a void

The California Highway Patrol's presence in Oakland isn't going anywhere - in fact, it is filling a void as the Oakland Police Department prepares to slash its traffic safety division amid chronic understaffing.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that after reported successes in Bay Area cities like Oakland and San Francisco, the CHP will now provide resources for Southern California departments as well.

Oakland Police Officers' Association president Huy Nguyen told CBS News Bay Area that the CHP's role in Oakland has primarily been traffic enforcement, which has freed up resources for the department to focus on patrol.

"We are losing our traffic division, a motor officer that out there doing traffic enforcement," Nguyen said. "They are gone because we continue to lose staffing, and because of that, we have to send them back to patrol. We have our priority is being able to answer 911, calls and continue to help with the CHP will help with that impact of losing our traffic enforcement divisions that is going to take effect."

Currently, OPD has just over 500 officers, with about six leaving each month. At that pace, staffing could fall to 400 next year.

Because 320 officers are required solely for patrols, few resources remain for specialized units like traffic enforcement.

"It is a very challenging work environment for our members," Nguyen explained. "It's tough when you come you show up to work and you are walking into a ball game that you're facing a loss because there are 200 calls standing and you're showing up to citizens who are calling at their worst moment of their life, and you don't show up for hours later, the trust and the relationship deteriorates."

Oakland approved its two-year budget in June and allocated about $800 million to the Oakland Police Department, including $72 million for overtime and funding for 678 officers. It's estimated Oakland needs more than 800 officers to reach ideal staffing levels.

The budget also designates $1 million for traffic safety initiatives and $1.4 million for sideshow prevention.

In his announcement, Newsom highlighted the CHP's impact so far. Last year, CHP reported more than 9,000 arrests and the recovery of nearly 5,800 stolen vehicles in Bakersfield, Oakland, and San Bernardino.

"The community wants to see more, and we are trying to be responsive to the people we serve," Newsom said.

But not all Oakland residents welcome the CHP's extended presence. Philippe Kelly of the Ella Baker Center civil rights group said he has been pulled over by CHP officers twice within Oakland city limits in the last two months and never received a citation.

"I don't think they've been effective. I think they've been more destructive," Kelly said. "The more police that are circulating in Oakland, the more chances of people of color being harmed by police officers."

Kelly also pointed to the death of Dr. Marvin Boomer, a beloved Oakland teacher killed when a suspect in a CHP pursuit crashed in a residential neighborhood. Unlike Oakland police, CHP has authority to pursue fleeing vehicles. CHP has said the chase ended seconds before the fatal crash.

Darren White of the Oakland NAACP said the CHP must operate with more caution in Oakland, but emphasized that their presence remains important for public safety.

"Having extra boots on the ground that have been culturally receptive of the community that they're serving has been an added boost to reducing the crime that's in Oakland," White said.

Newsom's announcement comes as President Trump threatens to deploy the National Guard to cities in California. The governor rejected that idea, insisting the state can handle public safety without military intervention.

"To acknowledge we have work to do, not suggesting otherwise, but also acknowledge that this country needs to wake up to what's going on, and not just the authoritarian tendencies, but the authoritarian actions by this President," said Newsom. "This cannot be normalized."

