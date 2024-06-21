Newark police shoot man reportedly pointing gun at motorists

A man who was reported to be pointing a gun at motorists in Newark was shot by police about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers dispatched to the 5800 block of Jarvis Avenue found the man at a nearby gas station, police said.

When the man failed to comply with police commands, one officer discharged their weapon, striking the man once and causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 34-year-old Newark man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The man's firearm was later determined to be a replica of a Glock pistol.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Police Department Detective Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or yama.homayoun@newark.org.