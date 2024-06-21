Watch CBS News
Crime

Newark police shoot man reportedly pointing gun at motorists

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 6/21/24
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 6/21/24 06:27

A man who was reported to be pointing a gun at motorists in Newark was shot by police about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers dispatched to the 5800 block of Jarvis Avenue found the man at a nearby gas station, police said.

When the man failed to comply with police commands, one officer discharged their weapon, striking the man once and causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 34-year-old Newark man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The man's firearm was later determined to be a replica of a Glock pistol.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Police Department Detective Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or yama.homayoun@newark.org.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 7:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.