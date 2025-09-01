Watch CBS News
Crash in Newark seriously injures 3 people, ends with car hitting home

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A two-car crash in Newark left several people seriously injured on Sunday night, and police said they suspect alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Around 10:35 p.m., Newark police responded to calls about a sedan and an SUV crashing at the Cedar Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue intersection.

When they arrived, they found that after the crash, the sedan had struck a home on the 5000 block of Lafayette Avenue.

The sedan driver had serious injuries. The driver of the SUV had minor injuries, but two passengers in the SUV were seriously injured, police said.

All of them were taken to a hospital, and police said that a person who was inside the home that was hit was also treated at a hospital.

Police said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they have not said which driver may have been under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation. 

