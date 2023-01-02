New Year's Day shooting is Oakland's 1st homicide of 2023

OAKLAND -- A New Year's Day shooting in Oakland resulted in the city's first homicide of 2023, police said Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. along the 6900 block of International Boulevard. Oakland police said in press statement that officers patrolling the area were flagged down by people reporting the shooting.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, police said. He was identified as an Oakland resident.

Shortly after, another gunshot victim identified as a Hayward resident arrived at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Investigators determined the man had also been shot on the 6900 block of International Blvd.

Homicide investigators were still looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.