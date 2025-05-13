New labor complaints filed against San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus

The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association has filed new complaints against embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus, accusing her of violating state labor laws.

Read the complaint below:

The complaints are in reference to Carlos Tapia, who is the president of the San Mateo Count Sheriff's Association, the union representing the deputies.

Tapia as arrested in November on accusations of timecard fraud but the San Mateo County District Attorney did not file charges.

At the time, D.A. Steve Wagstaffe said, "We have concluded based on the follow-up investigation that no crime was committed by Deputy Carlos Tapia, that the complete investigation showed that there was no basis to believe any violation of law had occurred, and finally that Deputy Tapia should not have been arrested."

In the complaint released Tuesday, the Deputy Sheriff's Association claims when Tapia was the subject of an internal investigation he wasn't informed why he was being investigated. The complaint alleges this violates past policies and didn't give Tapia the chance to properly defend himself.

The second complaint relates to Tapia's work as the president of the union. It alleges that Tapia has been banned from working at any Sheriff's Office worksite. According to the complaint Tapia's inability to meet with union members at their worksites has "caused distress amongst union members."

The third complaint relates to the hiring of corrections officers. The Deputy Sheriff's Association claims the Sheriff's Office over-hired corrections officers without consulting with the union.

These new allegations come as the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors are laying the groundwork to possibly remove Corpus.

San Mateo County voters approved Measure A in March's special election, granting the supervisors temporary power to remove the sheriff on grounds such as violation of any law related to the sheriff's duties, neglect of sheriff's duties, or misappropriation of public funds.

Corpus has maintained her innocence and has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county alleging discrimination and harassment.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to her office for a statement on the new allegations.